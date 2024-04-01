iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.45

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 41214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 111,760.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.