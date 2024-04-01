iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 91,380 shares.The stock last traded at $39.37 and had previously closed at $39.63.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,217,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

