iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.55

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 249922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $578.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

