iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,928,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.48. 9,019,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,705,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

