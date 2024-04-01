iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.86

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 3566866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,267,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

