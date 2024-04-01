iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 668,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,217. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

