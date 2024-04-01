iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 555,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 534,378 shares.The stock last traded at $43.66 and had previously closed at $44.16.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

