iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.06

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 457106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.