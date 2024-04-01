iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lessened by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.00. 294,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

