iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 156,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.85. 823,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,346. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

