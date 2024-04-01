iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Baron Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 10.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

