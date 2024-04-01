iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Boosted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

OEF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.70. 135,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,010. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.