iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

