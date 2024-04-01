iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Lessened by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,112 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TFLO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,434. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

