iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.34

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.34 and last traded at $113.90, with a volume of 2712926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

