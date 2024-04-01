iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.11

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.11 and last traded at $107.93, with a volume of 165027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

