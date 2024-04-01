iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091,357 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 15.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.