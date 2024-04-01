Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.11. 88,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,536,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

