JB Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IFRA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,615 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

