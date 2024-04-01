JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE TSM traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.50. 6,530,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,517,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $733.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

