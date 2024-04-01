JB Capital LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.9% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 261,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

