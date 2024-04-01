JB Capital LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.57. The company had a trading volume of 900,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,159. The firm has a market cap of $238.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.94.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

