JB Capital LLC Buys 738 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 107.22%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

