JB Capital LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 193,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

