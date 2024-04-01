JB Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 8,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

