JB Capital LLC Has $29.78 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.2% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $91.50. 284,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,123. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

