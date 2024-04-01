JB Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,498. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

