JB Capital LLC Lowers Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,083 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FSCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,487. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

