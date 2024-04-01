JB Capital LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820,087. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

