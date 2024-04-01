JB Capital LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JB Capital LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. 2,010,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,076,090. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

