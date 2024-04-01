JB Capital LLC Sells 4,759 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TSN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.06. 219,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

