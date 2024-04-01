JB Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 115,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,719,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.9% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $185.37 and a 1 year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

