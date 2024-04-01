JB Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $71,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

EFV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,464 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

