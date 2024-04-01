Jefferies Financial Group Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$10.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.67.

Shares of AGF.B stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.31. 40,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,880. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The stock has a market cap of C$530.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.49.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$73,440.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

