JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $134.74 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

