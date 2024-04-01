JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of DLTR opened at $134.74 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

