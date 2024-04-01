JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,640,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $53,142,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 183.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,684,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $134.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

