JLB & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

