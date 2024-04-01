JLB & Associates Inc. Invests $238,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

