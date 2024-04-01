JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 548 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $408.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

