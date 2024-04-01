JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.82.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $408.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.49 and its 200 day moving average is $367.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

