JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $59,403,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %
NOC opened at $478.28 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.39 and its 200 day moving average is $462.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.
Northrop Grumman Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
