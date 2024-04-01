JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 45,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

