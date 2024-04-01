JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 124,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $312.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

