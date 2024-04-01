Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

