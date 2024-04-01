JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPEM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,075. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $315.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.