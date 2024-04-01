JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

