Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 566% from the previous session’s volume of 7,404 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.66.

Kenon Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $3.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter valued at $807,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

