Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 566% from the previous session’s volume of 7,404 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.66.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $3.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.12%.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
