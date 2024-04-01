Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $152.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

