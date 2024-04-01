Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Price Target Increased to GBX 455 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.50) to GBX 455 ($5.75) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Kitwave Group Stock Performance
Shares of KITW opened at GBX 371 ($4.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £260.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.91. Kitwave Group has a 52 week low of GBX 236.40 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 379.35 ($4.79).
Kitwave Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,230.77%.
About Kitwave Group
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kitwave Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.